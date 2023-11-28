What’s the longest marriage ever recorded?

The Incredible Love Story: The Longest Recorded Marriage in History

In a world where relationships often come and go, there are a few extraordinary love stories that stand the test of time. One such tale is that of Karam and Kartari Chand, who hold the remarkable title of having the longest recorded marriage in history. Their unwavering commitment and enduring love have captivated the hearts of people around the globe.

Karam Chand, born in 1905, and Kartari Chand, born in 1912, tied the knot in a small village in Punjab, India, in 1925. Their love story began in a time when arranged marriages were the norm, and love often took a backseat to tradition. However, their union was different. It was built on a foundation of mutual respect, understanding, and a deep affection that only grew stronger with time.

For an astonishing 90 years, Karam and Kartari Chand shared their lives together, weathering the storms of life and celebrating its joys side side. Their love was not without challenges, as they faced the hardships of poverty, the partition of India, and the loss of loved ones. Yet, their commitment to each other remained unshakable.

FAQ:

Q: What is the definition of “longest recorded marriage”?

A: The term “longest recorded marriage” refers to the marriage that has lasted the longest period of time and has been officially documented or recorded.

Q: How long did Karam and Kartari Chand’s marriage last?

A: Karam and Kartari Chand’s marriage lasted an incredible 90 years, from 1925 until Karam’s passing in 2015.

Q: What made their marriage so special?

A: Karam and Kartari Chand’s marriage was exceptional due to their enduring love, unwavering commitment, and ability to overcome challenges together. Their story serves as an inspiration for couples worldwide.

Q: Are there any other notable long-lasting marriages?

A: While Karam and Kartari Chand’s marriage holds the record for the longest recorded marriage, there are other notable long-lasting marriages, such as Zelmyra and Herbert Fisher, who were married for 86 years.

The legacy of Karam and Kartari Chand’s extraordinary love story lives on, reminding us all of the power of love, dedication, and companionship. Their remarkable journey serves as a testament to the enduring nature of true love and the possibility of a lifelong partnership. As we celebrate their incredible milestone, may their story continue to inspire and remind us of the beauty that lies within a lifelong commitment.