TikTok Inspires a Sustainable and Crafty Christmas Aesthetic

The holiday season is upon us, and TikTok users are finding inspiration in the beloved novel and film adaptations of “Little Women.” While previous generations may have embraced lavish and extravagant Christmas decor, Gen Z is taking a different approach celebrating sustainability and craftsmanship.

A trending hashtag on TikTok, #littlewomenchristmas, has garnered more than 880,000 views, showcasing the desire for a “Little Women-style Christmas” among users. Central to this aesthetic is the presence of a homemade orange garland, which adds a natural and homely touch to holiday decor.

One TikTok user, Jen Brallier, shared her recipe for dried oranges, demonstrating how to bake thin slices at a low temperature for several hours, flip them halfway through, and then weave them together using twine. The response to Brallier’s video has been overwhelmingly positive, with users expressing their love for a “Little Women Christmas” and appreciating the inclusion of neutral colors and natural elements in modern holiday decor.

The inspiration for this aesthetic comes from Louisa May Alcott’s original novel, published in the 19th century, which portrayed the humble and resourceful Christmas decorations of the March family. In an era when financial constraints limited extravagance, the Marches embraced simplicity and creativity in their holiday celebrations.

The tradition of decorating Christmas trees, which gained popularity in the mid-1800s, is also echoed in the “Little Women” aesthetic. History Today notes that early decorations reflected folk traditions, incorporating nuts, popcorn, beads, oranges, and homemade trinkets. Over time, tree decorating became more uniform and sophisticated, with a focus on artistic arrangements.

With concerns about excessive consumerism during the holiday season, Gen Z TikTok users like Tiana Schmidt and Morgan Evelyn Cook are advocating for a crafty and sustainable Christmas. Cook encourages viewers to forgo expensive shopping sprees and instead opt for crafting ornaments and decorations using affordable materials like oranges. She believes that crafting brings back the magic of childhood and adds a personal touch to the festive season.

As TikTok continues to shape cultural trends, it’s refreshing to see a younger generation embracing sustainability and creativity during the holidays. A “Little Women” Christmas offers a delightful alternative to consumerism, allowing individuals to express their artistic side while honoring the timeless charm of a classic novel.

(Source: Yahoo)