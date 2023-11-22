What’s the difference in Peacock and Peacock Premium?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, NBCUniversal’s Peacock has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. However, confusion often arises when it comes to understanding the differences between Peacock and its premium counterpart, Peacock Premium. Let’s dive into the details and shed some light on what sets these two options apart.

Peacock:

Peacock is the free, ad-supported version of NBCUniversal’s streaming service. It offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, news, sports, and exclusive Peacock Originals. Users can access a limited selection of content without having to pay a subscription fee. However, advertisements are interspersed throughout the viewing experience.

Peacock Premium:

Peacock Premium, on the other hand, is a subscription-based service that provides an enhanced streaming experience. For $4.99 per month (or $49.99 per year), subscribers gain access to a larger library of content, including all the shows and movies available on Peacock, as well as exclusive access to additional content, such as live sports events and next-day access to current NBC shows. Peacock Premium also offers an ad-free option for $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year).

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Peacock for free?

Yes, Peacock offers a free version that allows users to access a limited selection of content. However, advertisements will be shown during your viewing experience.

2. What additional benefits do I get with Peacock Premium?

With Peacock Premium, you gain access to a larger library of content, including exclusive shows, movies, and live sports events. You also get next-day access to current NBC shows.

3. How much does Peacock Premium cost?

Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. There is also an ad-free option available for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

4. Can I upgrade from Peacock to Peacock Premium?

Yes, you can easily upgrade from the free version of Peacock to Peacock Premium subscribing to the premium service.

In conclusion, while Peacock offers a free streaming service with a limited selection of content, Peacock Premium provides a more comprehensive and ad-free experience for a monthly or yearly subscription fee. Whether you choose the free version or opt for the premium upgrade, Peacock offers a diverse range of entertainment options to cater to your streaming needs.