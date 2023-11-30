What’s the difference between regular Hulu and Hulu Plus?

What Sets Regular Hulu Apart from Hulu Plus?

In the world of streaming services, Hulu has become a household name, offering a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. However, confusion often arises when it comes to understanding the differences between regular Hulu and Hulu Plus. Let’s delve into the distinctions between these two subscription options to help you make an informed decision.

Regular Hulu:

Regular Hulu, also known as Hulu Basic, is the standard version of the streaming service. With a monthly subscription fee, users gain access to a wide range of on-demand content, including current and past seasons of popular TV shows, movies, and exclusive Hulu Originals. Regular Hulu is supported advertisements, which are strategically placed throughout the content.

Hulu Plus:

Hulu Plus, on the other hand, is the premium version of Hulu. For a slightly higher monthly fee, subscribers can enjoy an ad-free experience, allowing for uninterrupted viewing pleasure. Additionally, Hulu Plus offers the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously, making it an ideal choice for households with multiple viewers. This version also provides access to a larger selection of content, including complete seasons of certain shows and exclusive access to additional movies and series.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch live TV on regular Hulu?

A: No, regular Hulu does not offer live TV streaming. However, Hulu + Live TV is a separate subscription option that provides access to live television channels.

Q: Can I download content to watch offline?

A: Yes, both regular Hulu and Hulu Plus allow users to download select shows and movies to watch offline. This feature is available on supported mobile devices and tablets.

Q: Can I switch between regular Hulu and Hulu Plus?

A: Yes, you can switch between the two subscription options at any time. Simply upgrade to Hulu Plus for an enhanced experience or downgrade to regular Hulu to save on costs.

In summary, regular Hulu offers a vast library of content with advertisements, while Hulu Plus provides an ad-free experience, access to additional content, and the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously. Whether you opt for regular Hulu or Hulu Plus, both options offer an excellent streaming experience tailored to your preferences and budget.