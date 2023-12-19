What’s the difference between Peacock and Peacock premium?

Peacock vs. Peacock Premium: Unraveling the Streaming Service’s Offerings

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment landscape, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. NBCUniversal’s Peacock is one such platform that has gained popularity since its launch in July 2020. However, confusion often arises when it comes to understanding the difference between Peacock and its premium counterpart, Peacock Premium. Let’s dive into the details and shed some light on what sets these two options apart.

Peacock: Peacock is the free, ad-supported version of NBCUniversal’s streaming service. It provides users with access to a wide range of TV shows, movies, news, sports, and exclusive Peacock Originals. With Peacock, viewers can enjoy a selection of popular NBC shows, such as “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live,” along with a variety of movies and live sports events. This version is available to anyone who signs up for a Peacock account, without any additional cost.

Peacock Premium: Peacock Premium, on the other hand, is a subscription-based service that offers an enhanced streaming experience. Priced at $4.99 per month (with ads) or $9.99 per month (ad-free), Peacock Premium provides access to a broader range of content compared to the free version. Subscribers can enjoy full seasons of popular shows, next-day access to current NBC series, and additional sports coverage, including Premier League soccer. Peacock Premium also offers exclusive access to Peacock Originals and allows users to stream on multiple devices simultaneously.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch Peacock for free?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a free version that provides access to a limited selection of content, supported ads.

Q: What is the difference between Peacock and Peacock Premium?

A: Peacock is the free version, while Peacock Premium is a subscription-based service that offers a wider range of content, including full seasons of popular shows and next-day access to current NBC series.

Q: How much does Peacock Premium cost?

A: Peacock Premium is priced at $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month for an ad-free experience.

Q: Can I watch live sports on Peacock?

A: Yes, both Peacock and Peacock Premium offer live sports coverage, but Peacock Premium provides more extensive access to sports events, including Premier League soccer.

In conclusion, while Peacock offers a free streaming service with a decent selection of content, Peacock Premium takes the experience to the next level with its subscription-based model, providing users with a broader range of shows, next-day access to current series, and enhanced sports coverage. Whether you opt for the free version or decide to upgrade to Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal’s streaming service offers something for everyone, ensuring hours of entertainment at your fingertips.