What’s the difference between Peacock and Peacock plus?

Peacock vs. Peacock Plus: Unveiling the Differences

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment landscape, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. NBCUniversal’s Peacock has quickly gained popularity, but with the recent introduction of Peacock Plus, many are left wondering: what sets these two options apart? Let’s dive into the details and unravel the distinctions between Peacock and Peacock Plus.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal, offering a wide range of TV shows, movies, and exclusive content. With a free tier, Peacock allows users to access a limited selection of content supported ads. For those seeking an ad-free experience and a broader content library, Peacock offers a premium subscription called Peacock Premium.

What is Peacock Plus?

Peacock Plus is an upgraded version of Peacock Premium, providing subscribers with an enhanced streaming experience. By subscribing to Peacock Plus, users gain access to even more exclusive content, including live sports, early access to late-night shows, and additional episodes of select series.

What are the differences between Peacock and Peacock Plus?

The primary difference between Peacock and Peacock Plus lies in the content offerings. While both provide access to a vast library of TV shows and movies, Peacock Plus takes it a step further offering exclusive content not available on the standard Peacock platform.

Peacock Plus subscribers can enjoy live sports coverage, including Premier League soccer matches, the Olympics, and more. Additionally, they gain early access to popular late-night shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers. Furthermore, Peacock Plus offers extended episodes of select series, providing fans with even more content to indulge in.

FAQ

Can I watch Peacock for free?

Yes, Peacock offers a free tier that allows users to access a limited selection of content supported ads. However, to enjoy the full range of Peacock’s offerings, including exclusive content, a premium subscription is required.

How much does Peacock Plus cost?

Peacock Plus is available as an add-on to the Peacock Premium subscription. The Peacock Premium subscription costs $4.99 per month, and Peacock Plus can be added for an additional $5 per month, bringing the total to $9.99 per month.

Can I upgrade from Peacock to Peacock Plus?

Absolutely! If you are already subscribed to Peacock Premium, you can easily upgrade to Peacock Plus adding the extra $5 per month to your existing subscription.

In conclusion, while Peacock offers a compelling streaming experience with a vast content library, Peacock Plus takes it up a notch providing exclusive content, live sports coverage, and early access to late-night shows. Whether you’re a casual viewer or a die-hard fan, both options offer something for everyone.