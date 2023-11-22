What’s the difference between Paramount and Paramount Plus?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, it can be challenging to keep track of the various platforms and understand their differences. One such case is Paramount and Paramount Plus. While they may sound similar, there are distinct variations between the two. Let’s dive into the details and unravel the disparities.

Paramount:

Paramount is a renowned American film and television production company that has been entertaining audiences for over a century. It is responsible for creating iconic movies and TV shows that have left an indelible mark on popular culture. However, in the context of streaming, Paramount refers to the company’s traditional streaming service.

Paramount offers a vast library of content, including classic films, popular TV series, and exclusive original programming. Subscribers can access this content through various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Paramount provides a user-friendly interface and allows users to stream their favorite shows and movies on-demand.

Paramount Plus:

Paramount Plus, on the other hand, is an enhanced version of the traditional Paramount streaming service. It is a rebranded and expanded platform that offers a more extensive range of content and additional features. Paramount Plus includes all the content available on Paramount, but with the addition of exclusive shows, live sports, news, and more.

With Paramount Plus, subscribers gain access to a broader selection of movies, TV series, and original content. The platform also offers live streaming of CBS channels, including CBS News and CBS Sports. Additionally, Paramount Plus provides exclusive access to live sports events, such as NFL games and UEFA Champions League matches.

FAQ:

Q: Can I access Paramount Plus if I already have a Paramount subscription?

A: Yes, if you are an existing Paramount subscriber, you can easily upgrade to Paramount Plus without losing any of your current content.

Q: Is Paramount Plus more expensive than Paramount?

A: Yes, Paramount Plus typically has a higher subscription fee than the traditional Paramount streaming service due to its expanded content library and additional features.

Q: Can I watch Paramount Plus on multiple devices?

A: Absolutely! Paramount Plus allows simultaneous streaming on multiple devices, so you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies on various screens.

In conclusion, while Paramount is the original streaming service offered the renowned production company, Paramount Plus is an upgraded version with a wider range of content and additional features. Whether you choose Paramount or Paramount Plus depends on your preferences and the level of content variety you desire.