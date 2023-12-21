What’s the difference between Hulu and Hulu Live TV?

What Sets Hulu and Hulu Live TV Apart?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Hulu has become a household name. With its vast library of TV shows and movies, it has captured the attention of millions of viewers. However, Hulu also offers a live TV option called Hulu Live TV, which has left many wondering: what exactly is the difference between the two?

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of on-demand content. It allows subscribers to watch their favorite TV shows, movies, and original series at their own convenience. With a subscription to Hulu, users gain access to an extensive library of content from various networks and studios.

What is Hulu Live TV?

Hulu Live TV, on the other hand, is a more comprehensive package that combines the on-demand content of Hulu with live TV channels. With this option, subscribers can watch live broadcasts of their favorite shows, sports events, news, and more. Hulu Live TV offers a selection of popular channels, including ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and CNN, among others.

What sets them apart?

The key difference between Hulu and Hulu Live TV lies in the live TV aspect. While Hulu provides on-demand content, Hulu Live TV adds the ability to watch live broadcasts. This means that with Hulu Live TV, viewers can keep up with their favorite shows as they air, watch live sports events, and stay up-to-date with the latest news.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Hulu Live TV without a Hulu subscription?

No, Hulu Live TV is an add-on to the regular Hulu subscription. You must have a Hulu subscription to access Hulu Live TV.

2. Can I fast forward through commercials with Hulu Live TV?

With Hulu Live TV, you can fast forward through commercials on recorded shows, but there may be limitations on certain programs.

3. Can I watch Hulu Live TV on multiple devices?

Yes, Hulu Live TV allows you to stream on multiple devices simultaneously, depending on your subscription plan.

In conclusion, while Hulu offers a vast library of on-demand content, Hulu Live TV takes it a step further providing live TV channels. Whether you prefer the flexibility of on-demand viewing or the excitement of live broadcasts, Hulu has an option to suit your needs.