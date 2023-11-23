What’s the difference between HBO and HBO Max on YouTube TV?

In a move to provide viewers with more options and a wider range of content, YouTube TV recently announced the addition of HBO Max to its streaming platform. While both HBO and HBO Max offer premium programming, there are some key differences between the two services that viewers should be aware of.

What is HBO?

HBO, short for Home Box Office, is a renowned American cable and satellite television network. It has been a pioneer in producing high-quality original programming for several decades. HBO offers a vast library of critically acclaimed shows, documentaries, movies, and sports events. Subscribers to HBO through YouTube TV gain access to HBO’s extensive content library, including popular series like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Succession.

What is HBO Max?

HBO Max, on the other hand, is a standalone streaming service launched WarnerMedia. It not only includes all the content available on HBO but also offers an expanded library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive Max Originals. HBO Max provides subscribers with a broader range of programming options, including content from other WarnerMedia properties like DC Comics, Cartoon Network, and Turner Classic Movies.

What does this mean for YouTube TV subscribers?

With the addition of HBO Max, YouTube TV subscribers who already have access to HBO will now have the option to upgrade to HBO Max at an additional cost. This upgrade will grant them access to the expanded library of content available exclusively on HBO Max. However, it’s important to note that HBO Max is a separate service and requires a separate subscription, even for existing HBO subscribers.

FAQ:

1. Can I access HBO Max with my existing HBO subscription on YouTube TV?

No, HBO Max is a separate service and requires a separate subscription, even if you already have HBO through YouTube TV.

2. What additional content does HBO Max offer compared to HBO?

HBO Max offers an expanded library of movies, TV shows, and Max Originals that are not available on HBO.

3. How much does it cost to upgrade to HBO Max on YouTube TV?

The cost of upgrading to HBO Max on YouTube TV is an additional fee on top of your existing YouTube TV subscription. The exact pricing details can be found on the YouTube TV website.

4. Can I access HBO Max on other devices?

Yes, HBO Max is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

In conclusion, while HBO and HBO Max both offer premium content, HBO Max provides an expanded library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive Max Originals. YouTube TV subscribers can now upgrade to HBO Max for an additional cost, granting them access to this wider range of programming options.