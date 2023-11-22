What’s the difference between Apple TV and Apple TV Plus?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Apple has made its mark with two offerings: Apple TV and Apple TV Plus. While the names may sound similar, there are distinct differences between the two platforms. Let’s dive in and explore what sets them apart.

Apple TV:

Apple TV is a hardware device that connects to your television, allowing you to access a wide range of streaming apps and services. It acts as a hub for all your entertainment needs, providing access to popular platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. With Apple TV, you can also rent or purchase movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store.

The latest version of Apple TV comes with a sleek remote control and supports 4K resolution, making it a popular choice for those seeking a high-quality streaming experience. Additionally, it offers features like Siri integration, allowing you to use voice commands to navigate through content.

Apple TV Plus:

On the other hand, Apple TV Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers original content produced Apple. Launched in November 2019, it aims to compete with established players like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video providing exclusive shows and movies.

Apple TV Plus boasts an impressive lineup of original programming, including critically acclaimed series like “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” and “For All Mankind.” The service is available on various devices, including Apple TV, iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Subscribers can enjoy ad-free streaming and the ability to download content for offline viewing.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need Apple TV to access Apple TV Plus?

A: No, Apple TV Plus is a standalone streaming service that can be accessed on various devices, including Apple TV, iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Q: Can I watch content from other streaming services on Apple TV Plus?

A: No, Apple TV Plus only offers original content produced Apple. To access other streaming services, you will need to use the Apple TV hardware device or download their respective apps on your device.

Q: How much does Apple TV Plus cost?

A: Apple TV Plus is available for $4.99 per month. However, Apple also offers a bundle called Apple One, which includes Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage, starting at $14.95 per month.

In conclusion, while Apple TV is a hardware device that provides access to various streaming apps and services, Apple TV Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers exclusive original content. Whether you’re looking for a versatile streaming hub or seeking out compelling original programming, Apple has options to cater to your entertainment needs.