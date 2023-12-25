What’s the difference between Android TV and smart TV?

Android TV vs Smart TV: Unraveling the Differences

In the ever-evolving world of television technology, two terms that often get thrown around are Android TV and smart TV. While they may sound similar, they actually refer to two distinct concepts. Let’s delve into the differences between these two popular TV options.

What is Android TV?

Android TV is an operating system developed Google specifically for televisions. It is based on the Android platform, which is widely used in smartphones and tablets. Android TV offers a user-friendly interface that allows users to access a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services directly on their television screens. With its built-in Google Assistant, users can control their TV using voice commands, making it a convenient and hands-free experience.

What is a Smart TV?

On the other hand, a smart TV refers to any television that can connect to the internet and offers additional features beyond traditional broadcast channels. These features can include streaming services, web browsing, social media integration, and more. Unlike Android TV, smart TVs do not necessarily run on a specific operating system. Instead, they often have their own proprietary software or use popular platforms like Roku or Tizen.

The Key Differences

The main difference between Android TV and smart TV lies in the operating system. Android TV provides a consistent and familiar interface across different brands and models, ensuring a seamless user experience. It also offers access to the Google Play Store, allowing users to download and install a wide variety of apps and games. Smart TVs, on the other hand, may vary in terms of interface and available apps, depending on the manufacturer and the software they use.

FAQ

Can I turn my existing TV into an Android TV?

Yes, you can. There are several options available in the market, such as Android TV boxes or dongles, that can be connected to your TV’s HDMI port, effectively transforming it into an Android TV.

Do all smart TVs have Android TV?

No, not all smart TVs run on Android TV. Smart TVs can use different operating systems, such as Roku, Tizen, or their own proprietary software.

Which one should I choose?

The choice between Android TV and a smart TV depends on your preferences and needs. If you value a consistent interface and access to a wide range of apps, Android TV might be the better option. However, if you are content with the features offered a specific smart TV brand or platform, that could be the right choice for you.

In conclusion, while both Android TV and smart TV offer additional features beyond traditional television, they differ in terms of operating systems and available apps. Understanding these differences will help you make an informed decision when it comes to choosing the perfect TV for your entertainment needs.