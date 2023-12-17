What’s the difference between a Sony x90 and x91?

Sony x90 vs x91: Unveiling the Differences in Sony’s Latest TV Models

Sony has long been a leading player in the television industry, consistently delivering cutting-edge technology and stunning visual experiences. Among their latest offerings, the Sony x90 and x91 have garnered significant attention. While both models boast impressive features and picture quality, there are subtle differences that set them apart. In this article, we will delve into the dissimilarities between the Sony x90 and x91, helping you make an informed decision when choosing your next television.

What sets the Sony x90 and x91 apart?

The primary distinction between the Sony x90 and x91 lies in their display technology. The x90 utilizes a Full Array LED (FALD) backlighting system, which enhances contrast and provides deeper blacks. On the other hand, the x91 employs Sony’s innovative Backlight Master Drive technology, offering even greater precision and control over individual LED zones. This results in enhanced brightness and more accurate local dimming, ultimately delivering a more immersive viewing experience.

Another notable difference is the audio system. While both models feature Sony’s Acoustic Multi-Audio technology, the x91 takes it a step further with its additional side speakers. These speakers create a wider soundstage, enveloping the viewer in a more encompassing audio experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Full Array LED (FALD) backlighting?

A: Full Array LED backlighting is a technology that uses an array of LED lights positioned behind the entire screen. This allows for more precise control over individual zones of the display, resulting in improved contrast and black levels.

Q: What is Backlight Master Drive technology?

A: Backlight Master Drive technology is an advanced LED backlighting system developed Sony. It offers precise control over individual LED zones, resulting in enhanced brightness, contrast, and local dimming capabilities.

Q: How does Acoustic Multi-Audio technology work?

A: Acoustic Multi-Audio technology utilizes additional speakers strategically placed on the sides of the TV to create a more immersive and spatial audio experience. This technology enhances the sense of directionality and depth in sound reproduction.

In conclusion, while the Sony x90 and x91 share many similarities, it is the differences in display technology and audio capabilities that set them apart. The x91’s Backlight Master Drive technology and additional side speakers make it the superior choice for those seeking the ultimate visual and audio experience. However, both models offer exceptional picture quality and are sure to impress even the most discerning viewers.