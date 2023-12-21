What’s the difference between a Roku TV and a smart TV?

What Sets Roku TVs Apart from Smart TVs?

In the ever-evolving world of television technology, consumers are faced with an array of options when it comes to choosing a new TV. Two popular choices are Roku TVs and smart TVs. While both offer a range of features and capabilities, there are distinct differences that set them apart.

What is a Roku TV?

A Roku TV is a television that comes with the Roku operating system built-in. Roku is a streaming platform that provides access to a wide variety of streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. With a Roku TV, users can easily navigate through different streaming apps and enjoy their favorite shows and movies without the need for an external streaming device.

What is a Smart TV?

On the other hand, a smart TV refers to any television that can connect to the internet and offers built-in apps and streaming capabilities. Smart TVs often come with their own operating systems, such as Android TV or Tizen, and provide access to popular streaming services. They also offer additional features like web browsing and the ability to download and install apps.

The Distinctions

The main distinction between a Roku TV and a smart TV lies in the operating system. While smart TVs come with various operating systems, Roku TVs exclusively use the Roku OS. This means that Roku TVs have a user-friendly interface specifically designed for streaming, making it easier for users to navigate through different apps and find the content they desire.

Another key difference is the availability of channels and apps. Roku has an extensive library of over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as a wide range of free and paid channels. Smart TVs, on the other hand, may have a more limited selection of apps and channels, depending on the operating system they use.

FAQ:

Can I use a Roku device with a smart TV?

Yes, you can. If you already own a smart TV, you can still enhance its streaming capabilities connecting a Roku device to it. This allows you to access the Roku platform and enjoy its extensive library of channels and apps.

Which one should I choose?

The choice between a Roku TV and a smart TV ultimately depends on your preferences and needs. If you prioritize a user-friendly interface and a vast selection of channels and apps, a Roku TV might be the better option. However, if you already own a smart TV and are satisfied with its features, adding a Roku device can provide you with additional streaming options.

In conclusion, while both Roku TVs and smart TVs offer streaming capabilities, the distinction lies in the operating system and the range of channels and apps available. Understanding these differences can help you make an informed decision when it comes to choosing the perfect television for your entertainment needs.