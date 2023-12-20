Gen Z’s Delulu Trend: Embracing Unrealistic Confidence

Summary: Gen Z has embraced the trend of being “delulu,” which refers to having an unrealistic belief or opinion about something. The term has gained popularity on platforms like TikTok, with videos and discussions about being delulu accumulating billions of views. Being delulu is characterized unyielding confidence, even in situations that may seem silly or unrealistic. Gen Z and young millennials view delulu as a way to manifest confidence, pretending to be confident to an extreme level until it becomes genuine. It is a way to escape the pressures and judgments of the online world and embrace a lighthearted, playful self-awareness.

According to Brandon Edelman, a 27-year-old influencer, being delulu played a significant role in his rise to popularity on TikTok. Despite having minimal followers initially, he posted content as if he had a massive following, and eventually gained over half a million followers. Delulu moments, where individuals act confidently in unconventional situations, can arise spontaneously, like when Rocky Rare danced on a subway train to a catchy song. For young people, being delulu serves as a form of self-protection and self-care in a challenging world.

The term “delulu” has evolved beyond its original meaning within K-pop fandom culture to encompass a broader sense of being crazy but in a cute way. It is similar to trends like romanticizing life experiences and dissociating, where individuals temporarily escape from reality. Adam Aleksic, a linguistics graduate from Harvard University, believes that delulu has become a widely recognized term and is likely to remain in our lexicon. Gen Z’s embrace of delulu reflects their desire for confidence, self-expression, and the ability to embrace their own unique reality.