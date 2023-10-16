The Fall of the House of Usher: A Modern Adaption of Edgar Allan Poe’s Classic

Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has finally arrived on Netflix. Based on Edgar Allan Poe’s renowned short story of the same name, the eight-episode drama follows Roderick Usher, the CEO of a corrupt pharmaceutical company, as he confronts his haunting past when each of his children starts dying in mysterious and brutal ways. While Roderick is played Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino portrays Verna, a shape-shifting demon capable of recreating “ghosts” from other people’s pasts.

Flanagan, known for his horror series like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, has added his own modern twist to Poe’s story. The adaptation takes place in the present day and introduces new characters inspired Poe’s other works. Gugino’s character, Verna, is an anagram of Raven, highlighting the connection to Poe’s famous poem. Each episode explores the tragic death of a different family member, drawing inspiration from various short stories Poe.

In addition to Greenwood and Gugino, the series features an ensemble cast including Henry Thomas, Kate Siegel, Mary McDonnell, Mark Hamill, and many others. Flanagan has described the series as “bats*** crazy in the best possible way,” combining dark humor with a fantastical and supernatural storyline. Gugino’s character, Verna, is the manifestation of fate or karma within the story.

While Poe’s original story focuses on an unnamed narrator visiting the Usher mansion and witnessing the terrifying events that unfold, Flanagan’s adaptation brings the tale into the present day, adding new dimensions and exploring the tragic deaths of the Usher family members in a fresh and intriguing way. The Fall of the House of Usher is now available for streaming on Netflix.

