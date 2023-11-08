New Study Reveals Surprising Impact of Streaming Price Increases

Recent price hikes streaming platforms have sparked a new trend known as “Streamflation,” according to economists. Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Max, Paramount+, AppleTV+, and even YouTube Premium have all increased their prices in recent months, collectively driving up the cost of streaming.

A fascinating study conducted market research and consumer analytics platform CivicScience has shed further light on the impact of these price increases. The study found that while Netflix has gained approximately four million more subscribers compared to the previous year, there is a notable divide among customers regarding the cost hikes. In fact, 39% of Netflix users stated that they would cancel their subscription if the price were to increase, while only 29% said they would opt for an ad-free plan.

But why are these streaming service prices increasing in the first place? The answer lies in fierce competition. Since YouTube first introduced video streaming in 2005, the streaming market has expanded significantly. Netflix was the first to popularize video-on-demand services in 2007, but now faces stiff competition from the likes of Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Max.

Media companies that own these streaming platforms, such as Max and Disney+, have now shifted their focus from catching up with Netflix to prioritizing profit. Having built out their platforms to compete with Netflix, these companies are now keen to see a return on their investments. Surprisingly, the Wall Street Journal reveals that Netflix is the only major streaming service consistently making a profit since 2020.

So which streaming services have increased their prices recently? Here is a rundown of the latest price hikes:

1. Hulu: Over the summer, Disney raised the price of Hulu’s ad-free subscriptions from $14.99 to $17.99 per month.

2. Max: In January, the price for HBO Max’s ad-free subscriptions increased from $14.99 to $15.99, with an ultimate ad-free option added at $20 per month.

3. Disney+: In October, the price for an ad-free Disney+ subscription rose from $10.99 to $13.99 per month.

4. Prime Video: In September, Amazon announced a $2.99 increase in monthly subscription charges for those who pay more to go ad-free on the Prime streaming platform.

5. Paramount+ with Showtime: In September, Paramount announced a price increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month. They also revealed plans for another price hike in 2024 or 2025.

6. YouTube Premium: Over the summer, the cost for ad-free access, YouTube music, and downloading videos increased from $11.99 to $13.99 per month.

7. Netflix: In October, Netflix raised the price for its “basic” and “premium” ad-free subscriptions $2 each month, to $11.99 and $22.99 respectively.

With these repeated price increases, consumers may be wondering what the cheapest way to watch TV is. Surprisingly, a study The Financial Times in August found that it was actually cheaper to subscribe to a cable TV package costing around $83 per month, than to pay for the top streaming services, which would amount to approximately $87 per month.

As streaming prices continue to rise and consumer preferences evolve, it remains to be seen how the industry will adapt to these changes. Users may increasingly consider alternative options such as cable TV or explore budget-friendly streaming alternatives to minimize the impact on their wallets.

FAQ

What is Streamflation?

Streamflation refers to the trend of increasing prices streaming platforms collectively, resulting in higher costs for subscribers.

Why are streaming service prices increasing?

Streaming service prices are increasing due to fierce competition in the market and a shift media companies towards prioritizing profit over catching up with Netflix.

Which streaming services have recently increased their prices?

Recent price hikes have been implemented Hulu, Max (formerly HBO Max), Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+ with Showtime, YouTube Premium, and Netflix.

What is the cheapest way to watch TV?

According to a study The Financial Times, as of August, subscribing to a cable TV package was cheaper than paying for the top streaming services.