Peacock’s November Lineup: Comedy, Adventure, and Holiday Fun!

Are you ready for some laughter, adventure, and holiday spirit? Peacock has you covered with a fantastic lineup of new additions for November. Step away from spooky season and delve into the world of comedy, heartwarming animated films, and thrilling adventures. Get ready for a festive and entertaining month on the popular streaming platform.

First up, prepare for some side-splitting laughter with “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain.” This all-original comedy takes you on a Goonies-style adventure with the hilarious trio from the SNL-adjacent comedy group, Please Don’t Destroy. Produced Judd Apatow and Jimmy Miller, this funny flick even features Conan O’Brien in a role that will leave you in stitches.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Brace yourself for the return of the complete four-film cycle of “The Hunger Games,” just in time for the release of the franchise’s newest movie, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.” And if you’re a fan of Josh Hutcherson, who portrayed Peeta in the Hunger Games series, you’ll be thrilled to know that he’s also starring in the bone-chilling “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie available on Peacock.

Looking for some classic blockbusters? Peacock has you covered. Enjoy roller coaster rides of excitement with “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and the 2005 remake of “King Kong” directed Peter Jackson. For those in the mood for a cult favorite, get ready to bowl with “The Big Lebowski.” And if you’re up for mind-bending storytelling, don’t miss out on “Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind.”

If you’re in the mood for family-friendly fun, Peacock has got you covered there too. Dive into the magical world of “How To Train Your Dragon” or enjoy the whimsical tales of Dr. Seuss with films like “The Cat In The Hat,” “The Grinch,” and “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!” Plus, don’t miss out on the nostalgic animated favorite “Balto” featuring an all-star voice cast.

And don’t forget, Peacock continues to deliver killer originals like “The Continental: From the World of John Wick,” “Wolf Like Me,” and “John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams.” And sports enthusiasts can catch Big Ten Football on Saturdays, NFL action on Sunday nights, and for the first time ever, Big Ten basketball starting November 6.

Get ready for a month full of laughter, excitement, and holiday cheer on Peacock. Check out the full rundown of everything coming to Peacock in November below and get ready to indulge in some fantastic entertainment.

