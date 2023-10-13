Streaming Prices Continue to Surge: How to Save Money

Streaming prices have reached new highs, with even more price hikes predicted in the future. Disney has increased the monthly price for its ad-free and ad-supported Disney+ plans to $14 and $8, respectively. Hulu has also seen a significant jump in prices, with the ad-free service costing $18 and the ad-supported service priced at $8. Furthermore, it is anticipated that Netflix will raise the price of its ad-free streaming service once the Hollywood actors’ strike concludes.

These price increases mark the end of the era of cheap streaming and signify the onset of streaming inflation. According to a survey conducted consumer research group J.D. Power, 6 out of 10 U.S. adults subscribe to at least four streaming services. The average household reported spending $54 per month on streaming in July 2022, slightly down from $55 in June 2021.

To keep your streaming budget under control, here are some tips to save money:

1. Subscribe to fewer streaming services: Make a list of all the streaming services you currently subscribe to and consider eliminating those that you no longer use. Regularly assess the value of each service and be mindful of potential price increases.

2. Opt for ad-supported plans: Ad-supported plans are generally cheaper. For example, Hulu’s ad-supported plan costs $8 per month compared to $18 for the ad-free version.

3. Binge and purge: Instead of subscribing to multiple services simultaneously, focus on one or two at a time. Binge-watch your favorite shows or movies and then switch to a different service.

4. Hunt for streaming deals: Some service providers offer free or discounted subscriptions in combination with other services. Mobile carriers often provide streaming service discounts or include them as part of certain plans. Keep an eye out for limited-time discounts, especially during events like Black Friday. Additionally, platforms like Rakuten offer cash-back deals.

5. Explore free streaming options: Various free streaming services, such as Amazon-owned Freevee, Pluto TV, and Tubi, offer content with commercials.

6. Share passwords and accounts: Although sharing passwords is becoming more restricted, it is still possible to share them on many platforms.

7. Take advantage of free trials: Most streaming services offer free trial periods, typically lasting seven days, allowing you to test out the service before committing.

8. Connect an indoor antenna: Supplement your streaming services using an indoor antenna to access major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS, Telemundo, and digital subchannels.

Keep in mind these strategies to ensure that your streaming habits remain affordable without sacrificing your entertainment needs.

