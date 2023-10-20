New Releases in TV, Movies, Music, and Games

Looking for something new to watch, listen to, or play? The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists have selected some of the latest offerings in TV, movies, music, and games that are worth your time. Let’s dive in!

New Movies to Stream

One of the highlights in the world of non-fiction movies this year is “The Pigeon Tunnel.” The film features a series of interviews with renowned spy novelist John le Carré, conducted documentarian Errol Morris. Le Carré discusses his career as a spy, his books, and historical truth. It offers a unique glimpse into the life and mind of one of the 20th century’s greatest writers.

If you’re in the mood for a coming-of-age tale with a twist, check out “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.” The animated film tells the story of Ruby, a 15-year-old girl who is actually a powerful sea creature called a Kraken. Directed Kirk DeMicco, the film is a tale of generational sisterhood that celebrates embracing our differences.

Another coming-of-age story with a twist is “Polite Society,” the directorial debut of Nida Manzoor. The film follows the journey of two British-Pakistani sisters with contrasting dreams. Ria dreams of becoming a stuntwoman, while Lena is caught in an arranged marriage. The film combines elements of Jane Austen’s storytelling with kung-fu action, creating a unique blend of genres.

New Music to Stream

Celebrate the legacy of Salt-N-Pepa with the re-release of their fourth studio album, “Very Necessary.” The album, which originally debuted in 1993, features bonus tracks and alternative mixes that showcase the group’s no-nonsense femininity and unabashed sexuality. Stream it to relive the magic of their timeless hits.

After an 18-year wait, The Rolling Stones are back with their first album of original material, “Hackney Diamonds.” Produced Andrew Watt and featuring guest appearances from Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder, the album proves that the Stones’ rock ‘n’ roll vitality is as strong as ever. This joyful experiment is a must-listen for fans of the iconic band.

New Series to Stream

If you’re a fan of “Queer Eye” and “Ghost Hunters,” you won’t want to miss “Living for the Dead.” This new Hulu series, executive produced and narrated Kristen Stewart, follows a group of five queer ghost hunters who use their individual skills to confront spirits and clear haunted spaces. Join them on their spooky adventures as they combine heartwarming moments with supernatural encounters.

For a good laugh, check out comedian Heather McMahan’s first network comedy special, “The Son I Never Had.” Heather gained popularity through her podcast and hilarious Instagram account, and her comedy style is relatable and outrageous. Prepare for a night of laughter with her unique brand of humor.

And for fans of the sci-fi comedy genre, “Upload” is back for a third season on Prime Video. Created Greg Daniels, known for his work on “The Office,” the show takes place in a future where humans can upload their consciousness into a virtual afterlife. With its mix of humor and thought-provoking themes, “Upload” is a smart and enjoyable watch.

