New Movies, Music, and TV Shows to Stream: Rolling Stones Album, John le Carré Documentary, and More

A new wave of entertainment is headed to your screens, offering a variety of movies, music, and TV shows to enjoy. Among the highlights are a revealing documentary on esteemed spy novelist John le Carré, a fresh album from legendary rock band The Rolling Stones, and a new Hulu series combining elements of “Queer Eye” and “Ghost Hunters.”

New Movies to Stream

The film world pays tribute to the late John le Carré with “The Pigeon Tunnel,” a documentary where le Carré discusses his life, career, and the nature of truth. DreamWorks Animation presents “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” a coming-of-age tale about a 15-year-old girl with an extraordinary secret. “Polite Society” is the directorial debut of Nida Manzoor, blending British romanticism with kung-fu action.

New Music to Stream

Universal Music Group celebrates the 30th anniversary of Salt-N-Pepa’s album “Very Necessary” re-releasing it with bonus tracks and alternative mixes. The Rolling Stones return with “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album since the passing of drummer Charlie Watts, featuring collaborations with Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, and Stevie Wonder.

New TV Shows to Stream

Hulu introduces “Living for the Dead,” a series executive produced and narrated Kristen Stewart, following a group of queer ghost hunters as they investigate haunted locations. Comedian Heather McMahan debuts her first network comedy special, “The Son I Never Had,” showcasing her relatable and outrageous humor.

New Video Games to Play

Fans of classic video games can enjoy the return of Sonic the Hedgehog in “Sonic Superstars,” featuring the familiar side-scrolling adventures of the speedy blue hedgehog. Mario also makes a comeback in “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” offering the beloved platforming and puzzle-solving antics that Nintendo fans adore.

These new releases offer a range of entertainment options for viewers and gamers alike, providing something for everyone to enjoy.

