New Releases in Entertainment: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones Lead “The Burial,” Troye Sivan and Offset Drop New Albums, and More!

Here are some of the latest releases in television, movies, music, and games that you should check out!

New Movies to Stream

– “The Burial” is a courtroom drama starring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. The film, which is loosely based on a true story, explores race, inequality, and corruption in the “death care” industry. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

– “The Black Phone” is a horror film starring Ethan Hawke, directed Scott Derrickson. The story follows a 13-year-old boy who is abducted a serial killer and discovers a seemingly defunct telephone that allows him to speak to the killer’s previous victims. You can watch it on Peacock.

– “Renfield” is a Dracula movie starring Nicolas Cage, directed Chris McKay. The film features Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as his assistant, Renfield. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

New Music to Stream

– Troye Sivan has dropped his third full-length album titled “Something to Give Each Other.” The lead single, “Rush,” is a catchy pop song with a touch of experimentalism that celebrates sweaty sexuality.

– Offset, a member of Migos, has released his sophomore solo album called “Set It Off.” The album features energetic and empathetic trap music with collaborations from various artists, including his wife Cardi B.

New Series to Stream

– “Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover” is a two-hour special Frontline that explores Elon Musk’s relationship with Twitter as a user-turned-owner. The program delves into some of the controversial decisions he has made since acquiring the social platform. You can catch it on PBS and Frontline’s YouTube channel.

– Kelsey Grammer returns to the role of Dr. Frasier Crane in the new Paramount+ sitcom also called “Frasier.” The show follows Frasier as he embarks on a new chapter in Boston, where his son Freddy and nephew David are also living. The first two episodes are available on Paramount+.

– Netflix presents “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a new eerie series based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story. The show, created Mike Flanagan, features an ensemble cast including Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, and Mark Hamill. It revolves around siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher and the dark secrets that emerge within their family.

– “House of Villains” is a reality game show on E! that brings together 10 contestants from various reality and competition shows. Contestants like Johnny Bananas, Omarosa Manigault Newman, Jax Taylor, and Corinne Olympios compete while living together.

These are just a few of the exciting releases in entertainment. Stay tuned for more thrilling content coming your way!

Sources:

– AP Entertainment Journalists: (source link)

– AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

– AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

– PBS and Frontline’s YouTube Channel

– Paramount+

– Netflix

– E!