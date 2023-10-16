New Entertainment Releases: Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in “The Burial,” the Return of “Frasier,” and More

In the world of entertainment, there are always new releases to look forward to. From movies to music to TV shows and games, there’s something for everyone. Here are some of the latest offerings that are worth your time.

New Movies to Stream

One of the standout movies coming to Prime Video is “The Burial,” a courtroom drama led Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones. Loosely based on a true story, the film explores a contract dispute between two funeral home owners, which evolves into a larger examination of race, inequality, and corruption in the “death care” industry. Foxx plays a personal injury lawyer who takes on Jones’ character’s case, appealing to a largely Black jury. The cast of the film also includes Bill Camp, Alan Ruck, and Jurnee Smollett as the opposing counsel.

Another film to check out is “The Black Phone,” a horror movie starring Ethan Hawke. Available on Peacock, the film tells the story of a serial killer who abducts a 13-year-old boy and locks him in a room with a seemingly defunct telephone. However, the boy discovers that the phone allows him to communicate with the killer’s previous victims. The film offers a satisfying blend of supernatural, psychological suspense, and horror.

New Music to Stream

If you’re a fan of Troye Sivan, you’ll be excited to hear that his third full-length album, “Something to Give Each Other,” is now available. The lead single, “Rush,” is a catchy pop song with falsetto vocals and utopic homoeroticism. It’s been five years since Sivan’s last release, making this album worth celebrating for fans of the Australian singer.

Rapper Offset, known as a member of Migos, has also released his sophomore solo album titled “Set It Off.” The album showcases Offset’s energetic and empathetic trap style, featuring collaborations with artists like his wife Cardi B. Offset describes the album as a personal project that marks a new chapter in his life.

New Series to Stream

For those interested in documentaries, Frontline has a new two-hour special called “Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover.” The program examines Musk’s relationship with Twitter as a user-turned-owner and delves into some of the controversial decisions he’s made since acquiring the social platform.

Fans of the classic TV show “Frasier” will be delighted to know that Kelsey Grammer is reprising his role as Frasier Crane in a new Paramount+ sitcom. The series, also titled “Frasier,” follows Frasier as he returns to Boston and reunites with his grown son Freddy and his nephew David. The first two episodes are available now, with new episodes released weekly.

These are just a few examples of the exciting entertainment releases happening right now. Whether you’re a fan of movies, music, or TV shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Sources:

– The Associated Press

– The Independent