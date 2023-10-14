New Entertainment Offerings: Movies, Music, and TV Shows to Stream

There are several exciting new entertainment options coming to your streaming devices. Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones star in the courtroom drama “The Burial,” a thought-provoking film that examines race, inequality, and corruption in the funeral industry. It is loosely based on a true story and is available on Prime Video.

For horror enthusiasts, “The Black Phone” is a chilling film starring Ethan Hawke as a serial killer. It returned to Peacock just in time for spooky-themed movie nights leading up to Halloween. The film garnered positive reviews for its supernatural and psychological suspense elements.

If you’re in the mood for a horror-comedy mix, “Renfield” is a Nicolas Cage Dracula movie that can be found on Prime Video. Directed Chris McKay, the film received mixed reviews but some praised Cage’s performance as a vampire.

In the world of music, Troye Sivan released his third full-length album titled “Something to Give Each Other.” The lead single, “Rush,” showcases Sivan’s falsetto and explores themes of utopic homoeroticism. Migos’ member Offset also dropped his sophomore solo album, “Set It Off,” a lively and energetic trap album featuring collaborations with Cardi B and samples from Three 6 Mafia.

In the realm of TV shows, Elon Musk’s relationship with Twitter is examined in the two-hour special “Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover” Frontline. The program delves into Musk’s controversial decisions since acquiring the social platform. Additionally, Kelsey Grammer returns to his iconic role as Dr. Frasier Crane in a new Paramount+ sitcom simply titled “Frasier.” The show follows Frasier’s new chapter in Boston alongside his son and nephew.

For those looking for a Halloween-themed series, Netflix offers “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a new eerie show based on Edgar Allan Poe’s short story. Created Mike Flanagan, the series features a star-studded cast including Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, and Mark Hamill.

Lastly, reality TV fans can look forward to “House of Villains,” a new reality game show on E!. The show gathers 10 baddies from reality and competition shows such as “The Challenge” and “Bachelor in Paradise” to compete and live together.

