New Movies, Music, and Games Coming to Streaming Platforms

A selection of new television shows, movies, music, and games are making their way to streaming platforms in the coming weeks. A few highlights include:

Movie: “Fair Play”

“Fair Play” is a corporate thriller starring Phoebe Dynevor (“Bridgerton”) and Alden Ehrenreich (“Solo”). The film revolves around two analysts at the same hedge fund who are engaged in a secret relationship. Set in a sexist and cutthroat workplace environment, the movie explores the challenges they face. “Fair Play” premiered on Netflix and has gained attention for its streamy scenes and gender dynamics.

Movie: “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial”

Directed the late William Friedkin, “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial” is a courtroom drama based on Herman Wouk’s play. The story focuses on mismanagement and mutiny aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer. The film adapts the play to a post-9/11 America and stars Keifer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, and the late Lance Reddick. It is available for streaming on Showtime and Paramount+.

Movie: “The Haunted Mansion”

“The Haunted Mansion” is a film based on the Walt Disney theme park attraction. Directed Justin Simien, the movie follows an inspector, played LaKeith Stanfield, who investigates a haunted house. The ensemble cast includes Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, and Jamie Lee Curtis. While the performances are credited, the film falls short of capturing the magic of the attraction. It can be streamed on various platforms.

Music: Drake’s New Album

Drake has surprised fans with his new album, “For all the Dogs”. The rapper hinted at collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny during his “It’s All A Blur” Tour. This album has been highly anticipated, and fans are excited to hear what Drake has in store.

Music: Reba McEntire’s Acoustic Covers

Reba McEntire is releasing a collection of acoustic covers of her greatest hits titled “Not So Fancy”. The acoustic format showcases the richness of McEntire’s voice. One standout track is “Do He Love You” where Dolly Parton takes the place of Linda Davis.

Music Documentary: “All of Those Voices”

“All of Those Voices” is a documentary about Louis Tomlinson, formerly of the boy band One Direction. It explores Tomlinson’s journey as he navigates grief, parenthood, identity, and artmaking. The documentary gives a realistic and intimate look at the life of a performer who was once a part of the biggest group on the planet.

Game Show: “Lotería Loca”

“Lotería Loca” is a new game show on CBS hosted Jaime Camil. Described as Mexico’s version of Bingo, the show is high-energy and easy to learn. Each episode offers a chance to win $1 million. Sheila E. serves as the house band leader. It airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

TV Series: “Quantum Leap” Season Two

The second season of “Quantum Leap” has premiered on NBC. This time, the story takes place 30 years after the original and follows physicist Ben as he studies a time travel project. Ben finds himself unable to return to the present and instead jumps to different bodies in the past. The series also focuses on his colleagues’ efforts to bring him back. Episodes are available for streaming on Peacock.

TV Series: “Bargain”

“Bargain” is a Korean-produced TV series available on Paramount+. The show begins at a motel where men are tricked into being part of a black-market sale of human organs. When an earthquake hits, the group must fight for survival while dealing with their lack of trust in one another. The series has gained attention for its intense storyline and stars Jun Jong-seo from “Money Heist: Korea”.

TV Series: “Lupin” Season Three

“Lupin” is a Netflix series starring Omar Sy as a professional thief named Assane. In the third installment, Assane continues his schemes and disguises as he seeks to avenge those he believes deserve it. The character is inspired the protagonist of a book called “Arsène Lupin, Gentleman Burglar.” Fans of the previous seasons will be excited to see Assane’s new adventures in this seven-episode season.

Sources: The Associated Press