New Entertainment Releases: Movies, Music, and Games

New Movies to Stream

Included in the selection of new movies to stream is the corporate thriller “Fair Play” starring Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich. The film follows two analysts at the same hedge fund who are secretly in a relationship. The workplace environment proves to be challenging for their romance. “Fair Play” is now streaming on Netflix and has gained attention for its steamy scenes and exploration of gender dynamics.

Another film worth checking out is William Friedkin’s final movie, “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. Adapted from a 1950s play Herman Wouk, the film is a courtroom drama set on a U.S. Navy destroyer. Friedkin transplants the story from World War II to post-9/11 America. It stars Keifer Sutherland, Jason Clarke, and the late Lance Reddick. You can stream “The Caine Mutiny Court Martial” on Showtime and Paramount+.

For fans of horror films, “The Haunted Mansion” offers a spooky option. Directed Justin Simien, the film is based on the Walt Disney theme park attraction and follows an inspector investigating a haunted house. The ensemble cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Tiffany Haddish, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

New Music to Stream

Drake’s latest album, “For all the Dogs,” is highly anticipated fans. The rapper has teased collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny during his “It’s All A Blur” Tour. This album marks their first collaboration since 2018’s “MÍA.” Look forward to Drake’s surprise drops and unique roll-out for this album.

Reba McEntire, a giant of ’90s country, is releasing a collection of acoustic covers of her greatest hits called “Not So Fancy.” The richness of McEntire’s voice adds a new dimension to these beloved songs. One standout is her rendition of “Do He Love You,” with Dolly Parton taking the place of Linda Davis.

In his documentary, “All of Those Voices,” former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson explores his journey from the boy band to his solo career. He delves into themes of grief, parenthood, identity, and artmaking with meticulous care. You can stream “All of Those Voices” on Paramount+.

New Series to Stream

Jaime Camil, known for his role in “Jane the Virgin,” hosts a new game show on CBS called “Lotería Loca.” This Mexican version of Bingo is high-energy and easy to learn. Each episode offers a chance to win $1 million. Sheila E. serves as the house band leader. “Lotería Loca” airs on Mondays on CBS and will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

Season two of the classic series “Quantum Leap” premiered on NBC. This new installment takes place 30 years after the original and stars Raymond [last name not provided]. Fans of the original show can enjoy the continuation of this beloved time-travel series.

