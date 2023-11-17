What’s Scarlett Johansson Doing Now?

[City, Date] – Scarlett Johansson, the renowned Hollywood actress, has been making headlines for her exceptional talent and stunning beauty for over two decades. With a career that spans across various genres, Johansson has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry. But what is she up to now? Let’s take a closer look at what Scarlett Johansson is currently working on.

Black Widow: One of the most anticipated projects featuring Johansson is the upcoming Marvel film, “Black Widow.” Set to be released in July 2021, the film delves into the backstory of Johansson’s character, Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow. Fans are eagerly awaiting this action-packed adventure, which promises to be a thrilling addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other Film Projects: Apart from “Black Widow,” Johansson has been busy with several other film projects. She recently starred in the critically acclaimed film “Marriage Story,” for which she received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Additionally, she has been cast in the upcoming Wes Anderson film, “The French Dispatch,” alongside a star-studded ensemble cast.

Activism and Philanthropy: Johansson is not only known for her acting prowess but also for her activism and philanthropic efforts. She has been an advocate for various causes, including women’s rights and access to education. Johansson has also been involved with numerous charitable organizations, such as Oxfam and Stand Up To Cancer, using her platform to make a positive impact on society.

FAQ:

Q: When is “Black Widow” releasing?

A: “Black Widow” is set to be released in July 2021.

Q: Has Scarlett Johansson received any awards for her recent work?

A: Yes, Johansson received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for her role in “Marriage Story.”

Q: What other film projects is Johansson working on?

A: Johansson has been cast in the upcoming Wes Anderson film, “The French Dispatch.”

In conclusion, Scarlett Johansson continues to captivate audiences with her talent and versatility. From her highly anticipated role in “Black Widow” to her involvement in various philanthropic endeavors, Johansson remains a prominent figure in both the entertainment industry and the world of activism. As fans eagerly await her upcoming projects, it is clear that Johansson’s star power shows no signs of dimming anytime soon.