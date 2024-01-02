New Article: The Influence of TikTok and the Battle for Narratives

In recent years, the influence of social media platforms in shaping narratives and controlling the flow of information has been a subject of increasing scrutiny. One platform that has come under particular scrutiny is TikTok, owned China’s ByteDance. Lawmakers in the United States have expressed concerns about the platform, with some even calling for a ban on national security grounds. However, the debate surrounding TikTok raises important questions about how narratives are managed and who has the power to control them.

While the focus has been on the United States, other countries have already taken action against TikTok. India, for example, banned the app in 2020 after border clashes with China. The debate in the US, however, holds greater significance due to its unparalleled global reach. The potential ban of an influential tech giant that is not from Silicon Valley raises questions about the management of narratives.

One incident that fueled the debate surrounding TikTok was an incident involving the resurgence of Osama Bin Laden’s post-9/11 letter. Young American TikTokers discovered the letter and sparked a conversation about US involvement in the Middle East. TikTok swiftly responded removing the content, but this incident highlighted the influence and impact that the platform has on shaping narratives.

The underlying issue, according to experts, is the corporate ownership of platforms that are subject to government regulations. Some argue that platforms like TikTok prioritize their own interests, including maintaining a foothold in lucrative markets like the US, over providing diverse views and resisting pressures from powerful entities.

The ability of governments, corporations, and powerful interests to control the flow of information has become a pressing concern. Recent revelations, such as the “Twitter Files,” have shed light on how platforms can be influenced and manipulated. In the case of TikTok, the platform’s compliance with government pressure raises questions about foreign contenders’ potential to broaden global discourse.

Ultimately, the influence of platforms like TikTok and the battle for narratives extend beyond national borders. The United States, often critical of other countries’ attempts to control narratives, is now accused of double standards. However, this ongoing battle is not unique to the United States, as many countries around the world are also erecting digital walls and influencing global discourse on corporate terrains.

As discussions about the future of TikTok continue, the question of who owns the narrative and who controls the flow of information remains at the forefront. The influence of social media platforms in shaping narratives and controlling information is a complex issue that requires careful consideration to ensure transparency, diversity, and the protection of democratic values.