What’s on Peacock TV for free?

Peacock TV, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content for viewers to enjoy, including a selection of free shows and movies. Whether you’re a fan of classic sitcoms, gripping dramas, or thrilling action films, Peacock TV has something for everyone. Let’s take a closer look at what you can expect to find on the platform without having to pay a dime.

TV Shows:

Peacock TV offers a variety of beloved TV shows that you can stream for free. From timeless classics like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” to critically acclaimed dramas like “This Is Us” and “Chicago Fire,” there’s no shortage of binge-worthy content available. You can also catch up on current seasons of popular shows like “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Movies:

In addition to TV shows, Peacock TV also offers a selection of free movies. Whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming romantic comedy, an adrenaline-pumping action flick, or a thought-provoking documentary, you’ll find plenty of options to choose from. Some notable titles available for free include “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “The Bourne Identity,” and “The Breakfast Club.”

FAQ:

1. What is Peacock TV?

Peacock TV is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content for viewers to stream on-demand.

2. Is Peacock TV free?

Yes, Peacock TV offers a free tier that allows viewers to access a selection of shows and movies without having to pay for a subscription. However, there is also a premium tier available with additional content and features for a monthly fee.

3. Can I watch live TV on Peacock TV for free?

While Peacock TV does offer live streaming of certain events and channels, access to live TV is limited to the premium tier. The free tier primarily focuses on on-demand content.

4. Can I watch Peacock TV for free on any device?

Yes, Peacock TV is available on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices. Simply download the Peacock TV app or visit the website to start streaming for free.

In conclusion, Peacock TV offers a diverse range of free content, including popular TV shows and movies. Whether you’re looking to revisit old favorites or discover something new, Peacock TV’s free tier has you covered. So grab your popcorn and start streaming today!