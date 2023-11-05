A Glimpse into the Future of iPads: What to Expect in 2024

Apple enthusiasts eagerly awaited the recent Scary Fast Apple event, anticipating the announcement of new iPads. However, to their surprise, the event concluded without a mention of any new iPad models. In its place, Apple unveiled the latest Apple Pencil. Nevertheless, this raises the question of what lies ahead for the beloved iPad and what we can anticipate in 2024. While Apple tends to keep its product plans under wraps, we can make educated speculations based on rumors and our extensive experience covering Apple launches and tablets.

iPad Air: A Powerful Upgrade

The iPad Air has remained untouched for about 18 months and is likely the next in line for an upgrade. Considering Apple introduced the M3 chip at the Scary Fast event, it is safe to assume that the M2 generation will be skipped, and the next-gen iPad Air will feature the M3 chip. The performance gap between the M1 chip in the current iPad Air and the raved-about M3 chip would make for a compelling upgrade. Rumors also suggest the possibility of a larger iPad Air to serve as a more affordable alternative to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. We cautiously predict that Apple might release the upgraded iPad Air between February and April of 2024.

iPad mini: A Boost in Power

Similar to the iPad Air, the iPad mini has received little attention from Apple in recent times. However, there is room for improvement. With the potential release of the A16 Bionic or A17 Pro chip, Apple aims to enhance its support for demanding console-quality games. On the other hand, some argue that the existence of smartphones with larger screens might diminish the need for a compact tablet like the iPad mini. In that case, Apple might consider phasing out the iPad mini. If the iPad mini does receive an upgrade, we speculate it will be unveiled and released during the first or second quarter of 2024.

iPad Pros: The M3 Upgrade

Both the iPad Pro models received an upgrade to the M2 chip in late 2022, which keeps them relatively up to date. However, an M3 upgrade seems plausible for next year. Apple may go the extra mile and introduce the M3 Pro chip, thereby providing more power and solidifying the iPad Pro’s position as a laptop replacement. Furthermore, the 11-inch model may receive a mini-LED display, while rumors surrounding the arrival of OLED iPads persist. The timing of these developments remains uncertain, but we may witness them in the second half of 2024 or even later.

Standard iPad: A Subtle Refinement

The standard iPad 10.9 received minor updates in late 2022. While it may not be the immediate focus for an upgrade, there is still potential for improvement. An A16 Bionic or A17 Pro chip could be introduced to enhance its performance, and a reduction in display bezels to increase screen space without impacting the overall size would be welcomed. Incremental upgrades are expected for the standard iPad, as Apple saves more significant changes for other models.

Looking Ahead

The future of iPads appears to be marked incremental upgrades rather than dramatic redesigns. With tablet technology reaching a plateau, Apple’s focus may shift towards software enhancements to improve the synergy between iPadOS and macOS. Although OLED iPads and a broader adoption of mini-LED screens could provide noteworthy improvements, it is unlikely that these developments will occur in 2024. Therefore, if you plan to purchase an iPad in the near future, be sure to explore the best Black Friday iPad deals, as the current models are expected to remain competitive for quite some time.

FAQ

Will there be a new iPad Air in 2024?

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, rumors suggest that Apple might release the next generation of the iPad Air with an upgraded M3 chip between February and April of 2024.

What improvements are expected for the iPad mini in 2024?

If Apple decides to upgrade the iPad mini, it may feature a more powerful chip such as the A16 Bionic or A17 Pro. There is also speculation that the iPad mini may be phased out due to the increasing popularity of larger-screen smartphones.

Will there be new iPad Pro models in 2024?

While the current iPad Pro models received an M2 chip upgrade in 2022, it is possible that Apple may introduce the M3 chip in the next iteration of the iPad Pro. Rumors also suggest the potential inclusion of OLED screens and mini-LED displays for a more immersive visual experience.

What can we expect for the standard iPad in 2024?

The standard iPad may receive incremental upgrades in 2024, such as a more powerful chip like the A16 Bionic and reduced display bezels to maximize screen space. However, major changes are more likely to be reserved for other iPad models.

Will there be any significant redesigns for iPads in the near future?

Given the current state of tablet technology, incremental upgrades are more probable than major redesigns. Apple may focus on software enhancements to optimize the interaction between iPadOS and macOS.

How long are the current iPad models expected to remain competitive?

If you are considering purchasing an iPad, the current models are expected to remain competitive for a significant period. Apple’s incremental approach to upgrades means that you can confidently enjoy the latest features and performance for quite some time.

