Tricorn Wildomar Opens New Built-to-Rent Neighborhood with 170 Townhomes

Tricorn Wildomar, a new built-to-rent neighborhood, has opened in Wildomar, offering 170 townhomes for rent. These townhomes come in one-, two-, and three-bedroom options and feature amenities such as solar power, rentable EV chargers, keyless front door entry, patios, and one- or two-car garages. The community also offers additional amenities like a dog park, lap pool and spa, fitness center, and clubhouse.

To attract tenants, Tricon Residential, the operator of Tricorn Wildomar, is providing a move-in special that includes up to 1.5 months of free rent and 50% off the rent deposit. This comes at a time when the demand for high-quality rental homes is increasing.

The rental prices for the townhomes at Tricorn Wildomar range from $2,869 for a two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom unit to $3,569 for a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome. Tenants are required to earn three times the rent in monthly income and provide two years of good rental history. Each home allows up to two pets, with breed restrictions and fees.

Situated near Southwest Healthcare Inland Valley Hospital, this hillside community is surrounded thousands of single-family homes and new apartments. The project was developed Foremost Pacific Group.

Tricon Residential is also currently constructing another built-to-rent community, Tricon Menifee.

