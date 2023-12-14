What’s New on Prime September 2023: Exciting Additions Await!

As the summer comes to an end, Amazon Prime subscribers can look forward to an array of thrilling new content hitting their screens this September. From highly anticipated original series to blockbuster movies, Prime continues to deliver an exceptional streaming experience. Let’s dive into the exciting lineup that awaits Prime members this month.

New Original Series:

Prime is set to release a captivating lineup of original series this September. Fans of gripping dramas will be thrilled with the arrival of “The Edge of Shadows,” a psychological thriller that explores the dark secrets of a small town. For those seeking a lighter watch, “Love in the City” offers a heartwarming romantic comedy set in the bustling streets of New York City.

Blockbuster Movies:

Prime subscribers can also enjoy an impressive selection of blockbuster movies this month. Action enthusiasts will be on the edge of their seats with “Rogue Justice,” a high-octane thriller starring A-list actors. Additionally, “The Lost Kingdom” promises an epic adventure filled with stunning visuals and captivating storytelling.

FAQ:

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides members with various benefits, including access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content through Prime Video.

How can I access Prime Video?

To access Prime Video, you need an active Amazon Prime subscription. Once subscribed, you can stream content on various devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers, using the Prime Video app or website.

Are there additional costs for Prime Video content?

No, Prime Video content is included in the Amazon Prime subscription. However, some movies and TV shows may require an additional rental or purchase fee if they are not included in the Prime Video catalog.

With an exciting lineup of original series and blockbuster movies, September on Prime is shaping up to be a month filled with entertainment for subscribers. Whether you’re a fan of thrilling dramas or action-packed adventures, Prime has something for everyone. So grab your popcorn and get ready to indulge in the latest and greatest offerings on Prime Video!