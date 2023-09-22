The Latest Additions to Netflix UK: Evil Dead Rise, Sex Education Final Season, and More

This week, Netflix UK brings a quieter lineup with the addition of 23 new movies and TV shows. One of the notable highlights is the latest Evil Dead film, Evil Dead Rise. Directed Lee Cronin, this horror reboot brings a fresh take on the franchise and is considered to be the best Evil Dead film in decades. The story revolves around two estranged sisters whose reunion is disrupted the rise of flesh-possessing demons, forcing them into a primal battle for survival.

Another exciting addition is Spy Kids: Armageddon, directed Robert Rodriguez. This is the fifth installment in the beloved Spy Kids franchise, returning after a 12-year hiatus. The movie follows the children of the world’s greatest spies as they unwittingly assist a game developer in releasing a virus that grants him control over all technology. In order to save their parents and the world, they must step up and become spies themselves.

Fans of the popular series Sex Education will also be eager to catch the final season. The show, known for its mix of comedy and drama, has captivated audiences with its honest approach to exploring adolescent sexuality. In this last season, the former students of Mooredale attend Cavendish College, where protagonist Otis plans to set up his own sex therapy clinic. However, he soon discovers that the campus already boasts a highly successful sex therapist student, leading to unexpected challenges.

In addition to these highlights, Netflix UK has added a range of new movies, TV shows, documentaries, and a reality series. Some of the newly added titles include Accused, Bhola Shankar, The Black Book, How to Deal With a Heartbreak, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Wonder Woman 1984.

Whether you’re in the mood for horror, action, comedy, or drama, Netflix UK offers a diverse selection of content to suit your preferences. So grab some popcorn and settle in for some quality entertainment!

