New Movies and Series Added to Netflix

If you’re in the mood for some new content to watch on Netflix, you’re in luck. There have been several new releases in the past couple of days, and we’ve picked out some of our favorites to share with you.

This weekend, as we enter a new month, Netflix will see a batch of new releases, including many movies and a few licensed shows. Make sure to check the “What’s new on Netflix” section for more information. You can also find the full October 2023 lineup on the platform.

Reptile (2023)

In Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake’s new thriller, a hardened detective uncovers a complex web of deception as he investigates the brutal murder of a young real estate agent. The movie has received positive reviews for its solid performances and enthralling storyline.

Nowhere (2023)

This Spanish thriller tells the story of a woman who finds herself trapped in a shipping container while pregnant. She must fight to survive and find access to food and water. Drawing inspiration from movies like “The Platform” and “Squid Game,” this film is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Force of Nature

If you’re looking for a mindless action movie, “Force of Nature” is the perfect choice. Starring Mel Gibson, the film follows a group of cops trying to evacuate an apartment building during a natural disaster. However, their job becomes more difficult when a group of criminals shows up to conduct a heist. While the critics may not have loved it, this crowd-pleaser is likely to be a hit on Netflix.

If none of these titles grab your attention, don’t worry. Netflix has also added several other movies and TV series to choose from, including a mix of genres and languages.

Whether you’re looking for a thrilling crime drama, an edge-of-your-seat thriller, or a mindless action movie, Netflix has something to offer. So grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and enjoy your weekend binge-watching session.

Sources:

– [Source 1] (source1.com)

– [Source 2] (source2.com)