What’s New on Netflix US: October 6th, 2023

Two highly anticipated movies, “Get Out” and “Us,” both directed Jordan Peele, have finally arrived on Netflix. “Get Out” is a horror-thriller about a boyfriend’s visit to his girlfriend’s parents, which takes a dark turn. “Us” is a psychological horror film that follows a family confronted their doppelgängers. Another notable addition is the Tom Cruise-starrer “American Made,” based on a true story about a pilot recruited the CIA to run a covert operation. These films offer a great start to your Halloween binge.

Featured Movie Release: “Fair Play”

“Fair Play” is a Netflix original erotic thriller that was acquired from the Sundance Film Festival. The film follows morally ambiguous characters involved in high finance, with gripping twists and brutal moments. While it may divide opinions, it is undeniably a thought-provoking and intense thriller.

In addition to the aforementioned titles, there are 11 other movies and 2 new TV series added today. Some of the notable additions include “Ballerina,” a revenge story following a former bodyguard seeking justice for her late friend, and “Khufiya,” a Hindi-language spy thriller.

The current trending TV show on Netflix US is “Beckham,” followed “Love Is Blind.” In the movie category, “Reptile” and “Nowhere” are leading the pack.

