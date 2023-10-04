New Movies and Series on Netflix This Week

This week, Netflix has added seven new movies and two new series to its library. Among the new releases is the highly anticipated series “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber.” This drama series, based on true events, explores the formation and rise of the tech company Uber. Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, and Kerry Bishé, the series offers a behind-the-scenes look at the ambitious CEO’s attempts to turn a struggling startup into a tech titan. Originally aired on Showtime, “Super Pumped” has now found a new home on Netflix.

Another notable addition is the Canadian drama film “Brother.” Directed Clement Virgo, the film tells the story of two brothers, Francis and Michael, who delve into Toronto’s hip-hop culture in the summer of 1991. Adapted from the David Chariandy novel, “Brother” marks its SVOD premiere on Netflix.

For sports fans, there is the limited series “Beckham,” which takes a deep dive into the life and career of English soccer legend David Beckham. The series, consisting of four episodes, features never-before-seen footage and interviews with those closest to Beckham. It provides an intimate look at his journey from humble beginnings to global football stardom.

In addition to these new releases, Netflix offers a variety of other movies and series to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for comedy, drama, or documentary, there is something for everyone. And if you’re wondering what’s currently trending on Netflix, the top 10 list includes popular shows like “Love Is Blind” and “The Great British Baking Show.”

