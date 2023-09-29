What to Watch on Netflix in October 2023: Exciting New Releases

As we enter October 2023, Netflix is preparing to offer viewers an exciting lineup of new releases. From thrilling adaptations of classic literature to the return of beloved series, there is something for everyone this month.

One of the most highly anticipated releases is “The Fall of the House of Usher”, a new adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s iconic gothic tale. This series promises to bring the haunting atmosphere of the original story to life, with a captivating narrative and stunning visuals.

For fans of crime dramas, the third season of “Lupin” is set to premiere. This French show follows the adventures of professional thief Assane Diop as he outsmarts the authorities and seeks revenge for his father’s wrongful conviction. With its fast-paced plot and charismatic lead actor, “Lupin” has gained a dedicated following and is sure to deliver another thrilling season.

In the realm of movies, the highly anticipated film “Dune” is set to make its debut on Netflix this month. Based on the beloved science fiction novel Frank Herbert, “Dune” takes audiences on an epic journey to a distant planet filled with political intrigue and fantastical landscapes. With a star-studded cast and breathtaking visuals, this adaptation promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

As with every month, these are just a few highlights of what’s to come on Netflix. Make sure to keep an eye out for other exciting releases throughout October, as the streaming service continues to bring us new and diverse content.

