Netflix’s October Lineup Includes Horror, Documentaries, and Returning Favorites

Netflix has announced its lineup for October, and it is packed with a variety of shows and movies to keep viewers entertained. For horror fans, there are several options, including “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a limited series based on Edgar Allen Poe’s work, featuring mysterious deaths within a wealthy pharmaceutical family. Other horror offerings include the origin story “Sister Death” and the Swedish slasher film “The Conference.” Additionally, two horror shorts, “Flashback” and “Disco Inferno,” will be available on October 20.

Documentary fans can look forward to “Beckham,” a four-part series exploring the life of soccer star David Beckham. Another documentary, “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul,” delves into the creation and influence of the popular vaping device. Nature enthusiasts will enjoy “Life on Our Planet,” narrated Morgan Freeman.

Fans of popular original series will be pleased to know that October brings the return of thriller “Lupin,” with part 3 dropping on October 5, and comedy “Big Mouth” with season 7 premiering on October 20.

There are also a variety of other shows and movies coming to Netflix in October, catering to different tastes and interests. From dramas to comedies, documentaries to anime, there is something for everyone this month.

The streaming service does, however, have some departures scheduled for October as well. Titles such as “The Rental,” “Jexi,” and “The Expendables” series will be leaving the platform. So, fans who have been meaning to watch these films should catch them before the end of the month.

With such a diverse lineup of horror, documentaries, and returning favorites, October is shaping up to be an exciting month for Netflix subscribers.

Definitions:

– Limited series: A television series with a planned number of episodes, usually telling a complete story within those episodes.

– Slasher film: A subgenre of horror films characterized a killer who stalks and murders victims, typically with a knife or similar weapon.

– Origin story: A narrative that explains the background or origins of a character or concept in a fictional universe.

