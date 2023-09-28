Netflix Unveils Exciting Lineup for October 2023

Netflix has an exciting lineup for October 2023, with a diverse range of content to entertain viewers. One of the highlights is the new limited series, “The Fall of the House of Usher,” created horror hit-maker Mike Flanagan. This adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic story puts a modern twist on the tale. The series follows the corrupt CEO of a scandal-plagued pharmaceutical company, played Bruce Greenwood, as he is forced to confront demons from his past when his family members start dying in gruesome ways. The star-studded cast includes Annabeth Gish, Carl Lumbly, Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas, and Mary McDonnell.

Fans of the French heist thriller series “Lupin” will be delighted to know that Season 3, starring Omar Sy, will be released on October 5th. Additionally, the animated comedy “Big Mouth” returns for its seventh season on October 20th, along with the highly popular Spanish high school drama series, “Elite.”

Netflix also offers a range of movies and documentaries. Some of the notable additions include “Dune,” “Gladiator,” and the first four “Mission: Impossible” movies. For documentary enthusiasts, there’s “Beckham,” which delves into the life of soccer superstar David Beckham, as well as “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” and “Life on Our Planet,” narrated the legendary Morgan Freeman.

The full list of October releases can be found on Netflix’s website. So get ready for a month of chilling horror, thrilling heists, and hilarious comedy as Netflix continues to provide audiences with top-quality entertainment.

Sources:

– Netflix (www.netflix.com)