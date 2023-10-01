Netflix October Lineup: Quality Movies Galore!

Netflix may not be serving up the scares this spooky season, but they definitely won’t disappoint with their lineup of quality movies coming in October. Get ready to indulge in some Oscar winners, as Netflix adds “A Beautiful Mind,” “American Beauty,” “Gladiator,” and “Silver Linings Playbook” to their library. And if that’s not enough, brace yourself for four late-period hits from the legendary Steven Spielberg, including “Catch Me If You Can,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Adventures of Tintin,” and “War of the Worlds.”

But it doesn’t stop there. Netflix is also bringing in cinematic classics like “Dune” and the first four “Mission Impossible” films. And for those in the mood for something lighter, there’s “Kung Fu Panda,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” and “My Best Friend’s Wedding.” Plus, if you’re feeling the holiday spirit already, you can settle in with the perennial favorite, “Love Actually.”

Not to mention, Netflix has a bunch of new originals premiering in October. Look out for a live-action comedy from Bill Burr, a steamy indie drama called “Fair Play,” and the star-studded “Pain Hustlers” featuring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans.

With so many treats in store, October on Netflix is shaping up to be a movie lover’s dream. Whether you’re in the mood for Oscar winners, action-packed blockbusters, or laugh-out-loud comedies, Netflix has got you covered. So get your popcorn ready and prepare for a month filled with cinematic delights.

