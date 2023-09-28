Netflix’s October 2023 Lineup: ‘The Fall of the House of Usher,’ ‘Lupin’ Season 3, and More

Netflix is set to deliver a diverse range of content for viewers in October 2023. One highly anticipated release is “The Fall of the House of Usher,” a new limited series from horror maestro Mike Flanagan. This adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s classic tale takes a modern twist, with Bruce Greenwood portraying the corrupt CEO of a scandal-plagued pharmaceutical company. As family members start dying in mysterious and gruesome ways, the CEO is forced to confront demons from his past. The star-studded cast includes Annabeth Gish, Carl Lumbly, Carla Gugino, Rahul Kohli, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas, and Mary McDonnell.

Fans of the French heist thriller “Lupin” will be delighted to know that Season 3, featuring the return of Omar Sy, will be released on October 5. The raunchy animated comedy “Big Mouth” will also make a comeback with its seventh season on October 20. Additionally, fans of the Spanish high school drama “Elite” can look forward to Season 7, which will be available on the same day.

Netflix is not just focusing on series releases, as there are several notable movies and documentaries coming in October as well. These include “Dune,” “Gladiator,” and the first four “Mission: Impossible” movies. Documentary enthusiasts can anticipate titles such as “Beckham,” a film about soccer superstar David Beckham, and “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul,” which discusses the impact of the e-cigarette company. Narrated Morgan Freeman, “Life on Our Planet” will explore the wonders and challenges of our planet.

The streaming giant has also added a new season of the beloved baking competition show, “The Great British Baking Show,” with new episodes being released every Tuesday. This season will feature Alison Hammond as the new co-host.

With its diverse lineup of series, movies, and documentaries, Netflix aims to provide something for everyone in October 2023.

