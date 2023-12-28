New Releases on Netflix in January 2024

Summary: Netflix is gearing up for an exciting start to the new year with a plethora of new releases coming in January 2024. From movies to documentaries, series, and comedy specials, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Among the highlights are the third chapter of Sonic Prime and the premiere of Masters of the Universe: Revolution. Let’s dive into some of the notable additions to the streaming platform’s lineup.

Bitconned — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

“Bitconned” is a gripping documentary that unravels the intricate web of cryptocurrency scam, revealing the devastating consequences it had on individuals who fell victim to its allure.

Fool Me Once (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

In this gripping British series, we follow the journey of a cunning con artist who uses her charm and wit to deceive those around her. With unexpected twists and turns, “Fool Me Once” keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This intriguing documentary explores the impact of diet and lifestyle on identical twins. Through a social experiment, we witness the stark differences in health outcomes between twins who follow distinct eating habits.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Prepare to be transported to a fantastical world in “Masters of the Universe: Revolution.” This animated series follows the epic battles between He-Man and Skeletor as they vie for control over the power of Greyskull. Packed with stunning visuals and captivating storytelling, this series is a must-watch for fans of the franchise.

As the new year begins, Netflix continues to bring fresh and exciting content to its subscribers. With a diverse range of genres and storylines, there’s no shortage of entertainment to kick off 2024. Whether you’re a fan of documentaries, series, or comedy specials, Netflix has got you covered. Make sure to mark your calendars and get ready for a month filled with binge-worthy content.