What’s on Netflix in December 2023: A Diverse Selection of Entertainment to Enjoy

As we prepare to immerse ourselves in the warmth and comfort of our homes during the winter holidays, Netflix has once again delivered an exciting lineup of content to keep us entertained. The streaming giant has something for everyone this December, ranging from historical dramas to side-splitting comedies.

One of the most highly anticipated releases is the final season of the critically acclaimed series, The Crown. This season, which streams on December 14, marks the conclusion of the captivating journey that began with the unraveling of Prince Charles and Diana’s marriage in 1997. Part two of the finale follows the adult lives of Prince William and Prince Harry, offering viewers a glimpse into the early 2000s.

For fans of historical dramas, Netflix presents Maestro, a biopic that explores the life and work of conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. Bradley Cooper delivers a remarkable performance as Bernstein in this captivating film, set to release on December 20.

Comedy enthusiasts are not left behind in December. Trevor Noah brings his wit and humor to the stage with his fourth original special, Trevor Noah: Where Was I, available on December 19. Ricky Gervais also joins the lineup with Armageddon, a comedy special guaranteed to have us laughing on December 25. Additionally, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock team up for an engaging documentary film titled Headliners Only, which chronicles their “Only Headliners Allowed” tour in July 2022.

Netflix also offers a diverse range of other exciting releases. Leave the World Behind, a psychological thriller based on the gripping 2020 novel, boasts a star-studded cast including Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Kevin Bacon, and Ethan Hawke. This highly anticipated film is set to intrigue audiences on December 8. History buffs and sports enthusiasts will also find delight in the docuseries, Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team, premiering on December 12.

With such a wide variety of content available, Netflix ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy as we navigate the holiday season. So sit back, relax, and indulge in the entertainment offered this streaming juggernaut.

