What’s new on Disney August 2023?

Exciting Additions Coming to Disney in August 2023

Disney fans, get ready to be thrilled as the magical world of Disney is set to unveil some exciting new experiences and attractions this August. From enchanting rides to captivating shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Let’s dive into what’s in store for visitors at Disney parks around the world.

New Rides and Attractions

August 2023 brings a wave of new adventures to Disney parks. One highly anticipated addition is the Mystic Manor ride at Disneyland. This dark ride takes guests on a journey through a haunted manor filled with mystical artifacts and mischievous spirits. Prepare to be amazed the state-of-the-art special effects and captivating storytelling.

For thrill-seekers, Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is introducing the Hyper Space Mountain roller coaster. This high-speed attraction takes riders on an intergalactic adventure through space, complete with breathtaking twists, turns, and drops. Brace yourself for an adrenaline-pumping experience like no other.

New Shows and Entertainment

Disney is renowned for its spectacular shows, and this August is no exception. At Disney California Adventure, the World of Color: Season of Light show will illuminate the night sky with a dazzling display of lights, water, and music. This holiday-themed extravaganza is sure to leave audiences in awe.

Meanwhile, over at Walt Disney World, the Disney Enchantment nighttime spectacular will debut at the Magic Kingdom. This immersive show combines cutting-edge technology, fireworks, and beloved Disney characters to create a truly magical experience for guests of all ages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When will the new attractions and shows be available?

A: The new additions will be open to the public starting from August 1, 2023.

Q: Are there any age restrictions for the new rides?

A: Yes, certain rides may have height or age restrictions for safety reasons. Please refer to the official Disney website for specific details.

Q: Will there be any changes to ticket prices?

A: Disney has not announced any changes to ticket prices in conjunction with these new additions. However, it’s always a good idea to check the official website for the most up-to-date information.

With these exciting new additions, Disney parks are set to provide unforgettable experiences for visitors in August 2023. Whether you’re a fan of thrilling rides or captivating shows, there’s no doubt that the magic of Disney will continue to enchant guests from around the world.