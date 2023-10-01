New Content Coming to Netflix in October

With the arrival of October, Netflix is adding a variety of new content to its streaming platform. From action thrillers to horror films, there is something for everyone to enjoy this month.

One of the notable additions is the action thriller “Colombiana,” starring Zoë Saldaña. The film follows a young girl who witnesses her parents’ murder and grows up to become an assassin. Another action-packed film to look out for is “BlackKkKlansman,” directed Spike Lee. The biopic comedy tells the story of a Black police officer infiltrating the Ku Klux Klan.

If you’re in the mood for some scares leading up to Halloween, films like “Ma” and Jordan Peele’s “Us” will get you in the spooky spirit. “Ma,” starring Octavia Spencer, tells the story of a lonely woman who befriends a group of teenagers with sinister intentions. “Us,” Peele’s second film, is a horror mystery about a family that is attacked their own doppelgängers.

For sci-fi enthusiasts, “Dune” is a must-watch. Based on the Frank Herbert novel, the film stars Zendaya and is set to premiere its sequel next year. And if you’re looking for a heartfelt drama, “Miss Juneteenth” follows the journey of a former Black beauty queen and her rebellious teen daughter.

Other titles to stream this month include “Brother,” a drama about two brothers growing up in Toronto, and the highly anticipated return of the French heist drama series “Lupin.”

Whether you enjoy action, horror, or drama, Netflix has a wide variety of titles to keep you entertained throughout October.

Definitions:

– Action Thriller: A genre that combines elements of action and suspense, often involving intense physical confrontations.

– Biopic Comedy: A film that tells the story of a real-life person or event in a comedic manner.

– Horror Mystery: A genre that blends elements of horror and mystery, keeping the audience in suspense while exploring dark and eerie themes.

