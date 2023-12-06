Meta AI Continues to Evolve: New Features and Expanded Experiences

Meta has been making significant advancements in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) over the past year. From introducing new AI experiences across their apps and devices to publishing research breakthroughs, Meta has been at the forefront of AI innovation. Looking ahead to the future, Meta is excited to continue advancing AI technology in areas such as content generation, voice recognition, and multimodality, all of which will enable them to deliver even more creative and immersive applications.

One key area of focus for Meta is their virtual assistant, Meta AI. They have made several updates to enhance its capabilities and make it more helpful to users. Meta AI now provides more detailed responses on mobile devices and offers more accurate summaries of search results. It has also expanded its range of expertise, providing helpful responses to a wider range of queries. Users can interact with Meta AI starting a new message and selecting “Create an AI chat” on messaging platforms, typing “@MetaAI” in a group chat, or simply saying “Hey Meta” while wearing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

Meta AI is now extending its assistance beyond chats. It is actively working behind the scenes to make product experiences on Facebook and Instagram more fun and useful. Meta AI’s large language model technology is being utilized to give users AI-generated post comment suggestions, community chat topic suggestions, and enhanced product copy in Shops. Additionally, Meta AI is powering a new standalone experience called “imagine,” aimed at creative hobbyists.

Through Meta AI, users can now create and share images on the fly using the “imagine” feature. To make this experience even more interactive and social, Meta AI has introduced a new feature called “reimagine.” This allows friends to collaborate and riff on images in group chats. Users can generate an initial image and then friends can contribute their own creative text prompts to generate entirely new images. This feature adds an element of fun and creativity to image sharing.

Meta AI is expanding its integration across various apps, and one such integration is with Reels. Reels allow users to discover new content, connect with creators, and find inspiration. Meta AI is now rolling out Reels in its chats, providing users with the ability to ask for recommendations and view Reels of top sites when planning a trip or exploring various topics.

Meta is also focusing on enhancing the overall user experience on Facebook. By leveraging Meta AI’s capabilities, they are exploring ways to assist users in creating personalized birthday greetings, editing Feed posts, drafting introductions for Facebook Dating profiles, and setting up new Groups. Additionally, they are testing features like converting landscape images to portrait orientation and providing relevant information in Groups, improving search capabilities, and helping users in their Marketplace listings.

Moreover, Meta recognizes the significance of AI tools for creators. They are continually expanding generative AI tools to help creators work efficiently and engage with their audiences. By introducing suggested replies in direct messages, Meta AI assists creators with faster and easier engagement. Furthermore, Meta is expanding access to the imagine feature, allowing users to create free images on the web through Imagine.meta.com.

Meta’s commitment to AI innovation extends beyond Meta AI. They are actively improving their other AI-powered services based on user feedback. Search functionality is being introduced to more sports-related AIs, and long-term memory features are being experimented with to ensure that valuable information learned from conversations is not lost.

Meta’s dedication to advancing AI technology and expanding their AI experiences across various platforms is evident. Users can expect more exciting developments and enhanced features from Meta AI in the near future.