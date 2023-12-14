What’s my most watched show on Netflix?

Discover Your Most Watched Show on Netflix with This Simple Trick

Are you a Netflix enthusiast who spends hours binge-watching your favorite shows? Have you ever wondered which series you’ve watched the most on the popular streaming platform? Well, wonder no more! We have a simple trick that will reveal your most watched show on Netflix, allowing you to reminisce about all those captivating moments.

How to Find Your Most Watched Show on Netflix

Finding your most watched show on Netflix is easier than you might think. Simply follow these steps:

1. Log in to your Netflix account on a web browser.

2. Click on your profile icon in the top right corner of the screen.

3. Select “Account” from the dropdown menu.

4. Scroll down to the “Profile & Parental Controls” section and click on “Viewing activity.”

5. Here, you will find a list of all the shows and movies you’ve watched on Netflix, sorted date. The show or series with the most entries is your most watched show!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I find my most watched show on the Netflix mobile app?

A: Unfortunately, the Netflix mobile app does not provide a direct way to view your complete viewing history. However, you can still access this information following the steps mentioned above on a web browser.

Q: Will this trick work for multiple profiles on the same Netflix account?

A: Yes, this trick works for each individual profile on a Netflix account. Simply log in to the desired profile and follow the steps outlined above to find the most watched show for that specific profile.

Q: Can I see the total hours I’ve spent watching a particular show?

A: Netflix does not provide the exact number of hours you’ve spent watching a specific show. However, looking at the number of entries for a show in your viewing activity, you can get a rough idea of how much time you’ve dedicated to it.

Now that you know how to find your most watched show on Netflix, take a trip down memory lane and relive the excitement of your favorite series. Whether it’s a gripping drama, a hilarious sitcom, or an addictive crime thriller, this simple trick will help you uncover your ultimate binge-watching obsession. Happy streaming!