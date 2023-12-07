What’s most streamed song on Spotify?

The Most Streamed Song on Spotify: A Global Phenomenon

Since its launch in 2008, Spotify has revolutionized the way we consume music, providing a vast library of songs at our fingertips. With millions of users worldwide, it comes as no surprise that the streaming platform has seen its fair share of chart-topping hits. But which song holds the coveted title of the most streamed on Spotify? Let’s dive into the numbers and explore this global phenomenon.

The Reigning Champion: “Shape of You” Ed Sheeran

With over 2.8 billion streams, Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” currently holds the crown as the most streamed song on Spotify. Released in 2017 as part of his album “÷” (Divide), the infectious pop track quickly became a worldwide sensation. Its catchy melody, relatable lyrics, and Sheeran’s soulful vocals struck a chord with listeners across the globe.

Sheeran’s achievement is even more remarkable when considering the fierce competition on Spotify’s charts. Artists like Drake, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish have all come close to dethroning “Shape of You,” but none have managed to surpass its staggering stream count.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

What does “streamed” mean?

When we refer to a song being “streamed,” it means that it has been played or listened to on a streaming platform, such as Spotify. Each time a user plays a song, it counts as one stream.

How does Spotify determine the most streamed song?

Spotify calculates the most streamed song based on the total number of streams it has received across all its users. The song with the highest stream count takes the top spot.

Are there any other songs that come close to “Shape of You”?

While “Shape of You” currently reigns supreme, there are several songs that have come close to claiming the title. Some notable contenders include “Rockstar” Post Malone, “One Dance” Drake, and “bad guy” Billie Eilish.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” has solidified its place as the most streamed song on Spotify, captivating listeners worldwide with its infectious sound. As the streaming platform continues to grow and evolve, it will be fascinating to see if any song can surpass this global phenomenon.