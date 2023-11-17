What’s Lionel Messi’s Net Worth?

Lionel Messi, the Argentine football superstar, is not only known for his exceptional skills on the field but also for his staggering net worth. As one of the highest-paid athletes in the world, Messi’s financial success has been a topic of great interest among fans and sports enthusiasts alike. So, just how much is Lionel Messi worth?

According to Forbes, Lionel Messi’s net worth is estimated to be around $400 million as of 2021. This impressive figure includes his salary as a professional football player, endorsement deals, and various business ventures. Messi has been a key player for FC Barcelona for over two decades, earning a substantial salary that has contributed significantly to his wealth.

In addition to his salary, Messi has secured numerous endorsement deals with major brands such as Adidas, PepsiCo, and Huawei. These partnerships have not only boosted his income but have also solidified his status as a global icon. Messi’s popularity and marketability have made him an attractive choice for companies looking to promote their products and services.

FAQ:

1. How did Lionel Messi amass his wealth?

Lionel Messi’s wealth primarily comes from his lucrative football career. His long-standing association with FC Barcelona, where he played for 17 years before joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2021, allowed him to earn a substantial salary. Additionally, Messi has secured endorsement deals with various brands, further adding to his wealth.

2. Is Messi the highest-paid football player?

While Lionel Messi has consistently been one of the highest-paid football players, his position as the top earner has fluctuated over the years. In 2020, he topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid athletes, but in subsequent years, other players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have also claimed the title.

3. What are Messi’s business ventures?

Apart from his football career and endorsement deals, Messi has ventured into various business endeavors. He has invested in real estate, launched his own clothing line, and even opened a theme park in China. These ventures have not only diversified his income streams but have also allowed him to expand his brand beyond the football pitch.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi’s net worth stands at an impressive $400 million, thanks to his successful football career, endorsement deals, and entrepreneurial ventures. As he continues to make waves in the world of football, it is likely that his net worth will continue to grow, solidifying his position as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.