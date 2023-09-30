What’s Expiring on Netflix in October 2023: Say Goodbye to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and More

Every month, Netflix updates its content library, bringing in new movies and TV shows for subscribers to enjoy. However, with each new addition, some titles must bid farewell to the platform. As October 2023 approaches, we take a look at the notable movies and TV shows that will be leaving Netflix.

One classic film that will be departing is “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” This beloved 80s comedy follows the mischievous Ferris as he takes an unauthorized day off from school. Fans of this iconic film will want to catch it on Netflix before it’s gone.

Another departure is “Pride & Prejudice,” the enchanting adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel. This romantic drama explores the themes of love, class, and societal expectations with a stunning performance Keira Knightley. If you haven’t experienced this beautiful period piece yet, be sure to watch it before it leaves Netflix.

Thriller fans will have to say goodbye to “Collateral,” a gripping film starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx. In this intense crime drama, a cab driver finds himself thrust into a dangerous situation after picking up a hitman. The tense performances and gripping storyline make “Collateral” a must-watch before it disappears from Netflix.

Alongside these notable titles, other movies and TV shows will also be leaving the platform in October 2023. It’s always a good idea to check the “Last Chance” section on Netflix to stay updated on expiring content.

As Netflix constantly refreshes its content library, some titles have to make way for the new. While it’s sad to see these fan-favorite movies and TV shows go, remember that there will always be new and exciting offerings on the horizon.

Sources:

– EW.com

Definitions:

– Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: A 1986 comedy film directed John Hughes, featuring a teenager who fakes illness to skip school and embarks on a day of wild adventures.

– Pride & Prejudice: A novel Jane Austen published in 1813 and various film and TV adaptations have been made, including the 2005 film starring Keira Knightley.

– Collateral: A 2004 crime thriller film directed Michael Mann, starring Tom Cruise as a hitman and Jamie Foxx as a taxi driver who becomes entangled in his deadly game.

