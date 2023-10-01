Netflix October Departures: Not So Scary Farewell

In the spirit of Halloween, Netflix may not have many spooky movies to offer, but the departure list for October is not as frightening as one might think. While some notable names are leaving the Big Red Streaming Monolith, fear not, as they will find another streaming service to call home.

If you are a fan of ’80s comedy favorites, such as “Coming to America” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” or influential throwback classics like “Reservoir Dogs” or “Steel Magnolias,” you’ll have to bid them farewell on Netflix. The Jamie Foxx/Tom Cruise collaboration, “Collateral,” will also be departing, alongside Joe Wright’s “Pride & Prejudice.”

However, if you want to indulge in ’80s action heroes blowing stuff up, “The Expendables” franchise will still be available on Netflix for a little while longer. While it may not be the best action franchise out there, fans can still enjoy these explosive films for now.

Here is the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October:

– “The Rental”

– “Jexi”

– “The Expendables”

– “The Expendables 2”

– “The Expendables 3”

– “American Pie: Girls’ Rules”

– “Half & Half” seasons 1-4

– “One on One” seasons 1-5

– “Cliffhanger”

– “Collateral”

– “Coming to America”

– “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

– “Girl Interrupted”

– “Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie”

– “Into the Badlands” seasons 1-3

– “Legends of the Hidden Temple”

– “Mile 22”

– “No Strings Attached”

– “The Pink Panther”

– “The Pink Panther 2”

– “Pride & Prejudice”

– “Reservoir Dogs”

– “Steel Magnolias”

– “Tagged” seasons 1-3

– “Terminator: Genisys”

– “The Thundermans” seasons 1-2

– “Victorious” seasons 1-2

While it may be sad to see these titles leave Netflix, there are always new and exciting options to choose from. So, grab your popcorn and get ready for a thrilling October of streaming entertainment.

